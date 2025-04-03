Raymond James Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

