Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $121.70 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 121.70 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 51.4% increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $80.40.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.4 %
RBGPF stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
