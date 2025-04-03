Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $121.70 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 121.70 per share on Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 51.4% increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $80.40.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 0.4 %

RBGPF stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

