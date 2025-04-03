Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AVB Q4 Earnings

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBFree Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $216.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.