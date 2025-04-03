Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AVB Q4 Earnings

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVB. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.64.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $216.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $177.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

