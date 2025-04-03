Research Analysts Set Expectations for SNV Q1 Earnings

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.83 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 177,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 84,036 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,799,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

