ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

ResMed stock opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. ResMed has a 12-month low of $172.19 and a 12-month high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

