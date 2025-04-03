RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

HE stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

