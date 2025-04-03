RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VFH opened at $120.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

