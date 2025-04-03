RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of RH worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 7,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.91. RH has a 1-year low of $179.93 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.13.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

