Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $387.34 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00004364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00026390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00060768 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $375.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

