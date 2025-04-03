Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

RMM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,917. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

