Robert W. Baird Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $215.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RH. UBS Group dropped their price target on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Shares of RH opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a twelve month low of $172.56 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.91.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 139.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in RH by 58.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

