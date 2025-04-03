Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $1,301,044.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $1,301,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,589,757 shares in the company, valued at $404,413,387.09. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 939.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Roblox by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.