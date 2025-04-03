Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $1,301,044.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $1,301,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,589,757 shares in the company, valued at $404,413,387.09. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:RBLX traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,540. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
