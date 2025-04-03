Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys 355 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,103,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock opened at $136.08 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

