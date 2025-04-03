Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 0.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 248,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS ICSH opened at $50.51 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

