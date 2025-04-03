Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Cut to Hold at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RCI

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.