ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of ROHM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

ROHM Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROHCY stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. ROHM has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

