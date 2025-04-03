Roth Capital Comments on Stardust Power Q1 Earnings

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Stardust Power in a report released on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stardust Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stardust Power’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14).

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Stardust Power in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Stardust Power in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

NASDAQ:SDST opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Stardust Power has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

In other news, CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 38,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $26,481.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,326 shares in the company, valued at $109,701.68. This trade represents a 19.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 185,582 shares of company stock worth $117,486 over the last three months. Company insiders own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

