Roth Capital Predicts Beam Global FY2024 Earnings

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Global in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of BEEM opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Beam Global by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

