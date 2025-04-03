Roth Capital Predicts Beam Global FY2024 Earnings

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Global in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.
Beam Global Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of BEEM opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.
Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.
