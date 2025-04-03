Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$167.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

TSE:CNR opened at C$143.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$149.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$135.06 and a one year high of C$180.12.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.