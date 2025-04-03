Rpo LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Rpo LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Hudson Technologies makes up about 0.1% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 901.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

