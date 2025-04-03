Rpo LLC Buys New Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,209,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 630,932 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 56.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 299,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 450.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,066,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $433.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.40 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPP

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.