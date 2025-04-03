Rpo LLC Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Rpo LLC reduced its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BITB. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $59.07.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.