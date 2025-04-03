Rpo LLC Invests $57,000 in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCD stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $573.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.03 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

