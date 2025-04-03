Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Sells $641,400.00 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) insider Einar Roosileht sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $641,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,243.50. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, March 3rd, Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $816,900.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $1,008,700.00.

NYSE RSI traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.55 and a beta of 1.92. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,596,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 1,018,889 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,191,000 after purchasing an additional 795,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7,958.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,029,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 2,004,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,962,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

