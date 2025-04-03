Ryan D. Taylor Sells 98,177 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

