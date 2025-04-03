Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:SABA)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SABA opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- First Watch Restaurant Group: A First-Rate Small-Cap Growth Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.