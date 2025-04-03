Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,202.88. This trade represents a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

