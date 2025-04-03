Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in March

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,300 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider Electric S.E.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
SBGSF traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.41. 456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $215.55 and a 12-month high of $289.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.19.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.
