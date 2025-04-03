Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 12,286 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.52 and a 1-year high of $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

