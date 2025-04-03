Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $25.49 Million in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 673,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,490,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.75% of Atlantic Union Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,953,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,214,000 after buying an additional 130,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 270,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after acquiring an additional 309,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 59.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

