Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 36,245 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,245 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.14% of InvenTrust Properties worth $25,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 245,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,550,000 after buying an additional 92,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 98,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 128,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after acquiring an additional 578,028 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT opened at $29.75 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 165.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 527.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InvenTrust Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

