Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,524,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,872 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $23.75.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.