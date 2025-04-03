Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,524,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,872 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $23.75.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 4.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
