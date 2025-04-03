Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 299.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888,206 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 9.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

