Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.64 and a beta of 1.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $53.37 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -550.00%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,463.60. The trade was a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock worth $11,379,275. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,203,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $53,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 264,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,986,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

