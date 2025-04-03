Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William D. Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.52 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $81.58 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.01.
Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.
