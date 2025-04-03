Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.89% of Seagate Technology worth $162,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of STX opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $81.58 and a one year high of $115.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

