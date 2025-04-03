SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,246. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million and a P/E ratio of 11.66.

Get SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

About SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in companies from emerging markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.