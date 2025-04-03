SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.
SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,246. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63. SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.94 million and a P/E ratio of 11.66.
About SEI Select Emerging Markets Equity ETF
