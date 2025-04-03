SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1496 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SEIE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.72 million and a PE ratio of 14.32. SEI Select International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $27.21.

Get SEI Select International Equity ETF alerts:

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Select International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.