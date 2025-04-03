SelfKey Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. SelfKey has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $635,772.78 worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

