Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 64049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Semrush news, President Eugenie Levin sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $664,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 537,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,801.11. This trade represents a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Mason sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $101,674.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,373.36. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,549. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Semrush by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Semrush by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after buying an additional 467,517 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 134,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 99,021 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1,107.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 101,777 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

