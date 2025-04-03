Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Serica Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

Serica Energy Price Performance

Shares of SQZ stock traded down GBX 14.40 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 135.60 ($1.76). 1,390,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,297. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.60. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 110.40 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.73). The company has a market capitalization of £668.27 million, a PE ratio of -93.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQZ shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

