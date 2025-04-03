SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (up from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.