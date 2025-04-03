SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank
In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,827.34. The trade was a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on MTB
M&T Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $179.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.86.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.
M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
Read More
