SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of CFG opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

