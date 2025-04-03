Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Portmeirion Group Stock Performance

Portmeirion Group stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.43) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. Portmeirion Group has a one year low of GBX 121.50 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 269.90 ($3.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 153.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 8.04 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Portmeirion Group had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portmeirion Group will post 52.5900016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

“Our vision is to be a leading force in the global homeware sector focused on growing our great British brands.”

Based in Stoke-on-Trent, we are the owner, designer, manufacturer and omni-channel retailer of leading homeware brands in global markets. Our much loved brands include Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical.

