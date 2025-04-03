Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declines By 12.7%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,330,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 20,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Baxter International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 60.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Baxter International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.13%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

