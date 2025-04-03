Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Decreases By 15.9%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BME stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 16,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,620. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

