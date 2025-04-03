Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Decreases By 16.3%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $456,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $68,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 3.9 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

EMO traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.