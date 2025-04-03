Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Decreases By 16.2%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of COHN stock remained flat at $8.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 4,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,490. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

