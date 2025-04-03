Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Expands By 27.8%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 788.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

DCNSF opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $34.46.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

