Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Grows By 24.4%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $14,948,961.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,561,053.04. The trade was a 5.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,700,575.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,183,165.07. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Elastic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Elastic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Infinitum Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,311. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $123.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.